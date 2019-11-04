Will Thomas die on The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful is going full force with November sweeps. This week, someone is going to die and it looks like the identity of the said person has been revealed through the rumor mill.

Spoilers have been hinting at a death happening on The Bold and the Beautiful for a while now. On Friday, someone will die. Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) was the main suspect, but it looks like the writers will spare viewers the loss of a child this time around.

Hope (Annika Noelle) is going to get sloppy with her plan to get Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) to sign the custody papers. They are going to be all set up for a romantic dinner at Forrester Creations and something is going to go wrong.

In the preview video for the week, Hope is seen acting erratically while looking for Douglas. She has become obsessed with trying to “save” him from his dad, and now that he is on to her, things get dicey. It is rumored that she pushes Thomas off the roof of Forrester Creations. It lines up with Hope having a moral dilemma.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will be talking to Thomas about not letting Hope have Douglas. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is already on to her and spoke to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) about it. With all of this in play, it would make sense to kill Thomas off and leave the custody of Douglas hanging in the balance.

With Brooke and Hope fighting against Steffy and Ridge, things could get pretty intense. Shauna (Denise Richards) is waiting on the sidelines, planting seeds in Ridge’s mind that she supports him and his family fully.

Will the death on The Bold and the Beautiful give way to the next round of breakups and hookups?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.