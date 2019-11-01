The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope’s plan backfires and things turn deadly

The Bold and the Beautiful is heating up as November sweeps begin. Once again, viewers are sucked into the chaos that is Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). She is dead set on getting Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri), no matter the cost.

Everyone seems to be against Hope’s decision to lead Thomas on to get him to sign the custody papers. She wants to have Douglas and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is the one who got the ball rolling. While she knows what her daughter’s intentions are, she warns her about how dangerous Thomas can be.

A death is coming on The Bold and the Beautiful. Nothing has leaked quite yet, though. Based on the preview, it looks like it will be Hope, Thomas, or Douglas. If the latter is true, prepare for outrage from viewers. After Thomas used a ghost to terrorize his son and scenes of verbal and mental abuse aired, there were several complaints voiced about the storyline.

It appears that Thomas will be catching on to Hope next week. The Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows the two of them talking and then Hope running through the house screaming for Douglas. Did Thomas harm Douglas, or will there be more to follow?

Watching Thomas unravel and go after Emma (Nia Sioux) was unnerving. He came completely unglued in his quest to nail Hope and keep her all to himself. As his lies were coming to light, he went off the deep end. His altercation with Hope at Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house almost cost him his life, and now, viewers have found themselves watching a similar scenario.

Can anyone intervene before it is too late for Thomas, Hope, or Douglas?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.