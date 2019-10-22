The Bold and the Beautiful gets intense as custody of Douglas is discussed

The Bold and the Beautiful is digging up some intense storylines in the lead up to November sweeps. The love triangle of Liam (Scott Clifton), Hope (Annika Noelle), and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is back at the forefront while a custody battle is brewing.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) dived into the deep end in his quest to win over Hope. Just when he thought he had everything lined up, his world was blown up by his sweet and honest child, Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Viewers saw a very angry Thomas tear Douglas to shreds. The Bold and the Beautiful was called out for the intense storyline and very dramatic moment, but the events all took place to get to where everyone is at this moment.

#BoldandBeautiful musings… So, organ donation gets a shout out as PSA for the month, but child abuse, something so important is swept under the rug and not decently adressed. People standing up for the child, are being scorned and hated. That's NOT COOL @CBSDaytime — Lilith Niflheim (@LilithNiflheim) October 22, 2019

Should Thomas retain custody of his son following the behavior he has exhibited over the last few months? He has been missing quite a lot as Douglas has been living with Liam and Hope following the fallout from the baby swap.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) has taken matters into her own hands by filing paperwork for Liam and Hope to adopt Douglas. Of course, Thomas would have to sign away his parental rights first. That won’t be an easy feat as The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers revealed that he and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) won’t give in to what the Logan women want without a fight.

Not only will Brooke’s actions cause tension in her marriage, but Liam doesn’t appear certain he can provide Douglas what he will need. Hope wants him to be on board with the adoption, but he is worried that his plate is already full with Beth and Kelly. If Liam chooses not to move forward, what will that mean for his relationship with Hope?

Some The Bold and the Beautiful viewers are torn about what should happen with Douglas. Thomas’ actions were terrible, but can he be rehabilitated? What right does Brooke have to step in and try and delegate what will happen to the little Forrester boy?

I do believe Thomas needs to step back when it come to his son 🤣but not with them! With his blood relative's🤨not with Hope and Brooke! Hell no😜🤣#BoldandBeautiful — paula (@PJF_75) October 22, 2019

People seem to forget Bill was Caroline's uncle. Bill and Liam do share some blood with Douglas. Even if it's a small amount of blood. It's not all just Forrester/Marone blood connected to Douglas. #BoldandBeautiful — Gunthy Gunther (@CriticNarrator) October 22, 2019

As the next few weeks play out, expect things to take a drastic turn. Who will win custody of Douglas and which relationships will suffer because of it?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.