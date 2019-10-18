The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: It’s the Logans vs the Forresters

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal there is a custody battle brewing. This is going to cause big ripples for the Forresters and the Logans, with effects that will likely last through November sweeps.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is crossing so many lines that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will be all but shoved into Shauna’s (Denise Richards) waiting arms. She has decided to try to get Hope (Annika Noelle) custody of Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) isn’t going to sign away his son, especially not to Hope and Liam (Scott Clifton). When Ridge gets wind of this, things go downhill quickly. There is a confrontation between the Logan women and the Forrester men. It isn’t pretty and it isn’t going to help the reconciliation between Bridge.

Shauna has been setting herself up to be the one Ridge confides in. She has been careful not to slam Thomas and to be overly supportive where he is concerned. Shauna knows that Brooke is driving a wedge in her marriage because of his son, and she is playing on Ridge’s emotions.

Given the confrontation that happened between Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope during cliffhanger on Friday, The Bold and the Beautiful fans are wondering how this will factor into next week. Liam goes home with Hope since he is there when Thomas and Ridge confront the Logan women. What will Steffy have to say about this one?

As next week approaches on The Bold and the Beautiful, there will be clear lines drawn. Will Brooke’s decision to overstep and leave Ridge in the dark about custody of Douglas cost her everything? Shauna is ready and waiting with open arms, and with November sweeps happening in just two weeks, it looks like that may be exactly what happens.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.