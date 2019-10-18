The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Liam is back in the middle and Thomas and Zoe team up?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS show reveal that as November sweeps approaches, the month of October still has plenty of punch to pack.

The aftermath of the Logan family kidney transplant continues to reverberate, and an old rivalry rears its head. At the same time, a couple of schemers align and L.A. may never again be the same!

First things first—who thinks that Flo (Katrina Bowden) should be forgiven for her selfless act? Sure, it was her mom Shauna (Denise Richards) who had the bright idea to fork over her kidney as a way of making amends with the family she alienated, but, in the end, Flo appeared to do so out of a sense of morality and genuine desire to help.

She did save Katie’s (Heather Tom) life. Doesn’t that deserve some recognition, admiration, or maybe a million thanks from Dollar Bill (Don Diamont)?

Meanwhile, life goes on for those squabbling stepsisters, Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), who resume their tug of war over Liam (Scott Clifton).

Duck, duck, goose, who gets the waffler this week? One day these two ladies will grow up and wise up and realize there are more fish in the sea, right? Just asking!

Elsewhere, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Zoe’s (Kiara Barnes) chance encounter leads to more than meets the eye.

Might these two schemers team up to rock Forrester? Oh yes, and it will have consequences for many! Thomas needs an ace to get back in everyone’s good graces and to get his career back on track.

Zoe knows a thing or two about fashion, and she will come in handy when Thomas needs it the most.

Who do you think deserves Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) more, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) or Shauna? Maybe we should ask, who does Ridge deserve more, a woman who hates his son or a woman who loves his money?

The dressmaker is about to find out, and he’ll wish he had never asked the question in the first place!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.