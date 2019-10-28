The Bold and the Beautiful: Will Hope’s desire to have Douglas cost someone their life?

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers have a crisis on their hands. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are at odds over custody of Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri).

As November sweeps begin, some troublesome spoilers are being tossed around. Someone is going to die on The Bold and the Beautiful, and it is rumored to be one of the main characters. While that has been said before and ended up being someone less important, there are concerns that Douglas may be the casualty.

Hope (Annika Noelle) is going to play with fire to get what she wants. Having Douglas to herself is the only thing that is going to satisfy her. In the coming days, she is going to play on Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) affection for her to lure him into signing away his child.

This could backfire big time, and that is exactly what The Bold and the Beautiful fans are predicting. Brooke and Hope are dead set on getting their way with Douglas, which will cause Ridge to end up with Shauna (Denise Richards). After all, she isn’t spewing hatred and judgments against his son, so it’s a no-brainer for him.

Thomas may not be able to resist Hope’s charm, especially since he may not be in the right headspace. A lot has happened over the last few months, most of which tore lives apart and sent the children into a tailspin. If Hope presses the issue, Thomas may give in.

If you play with fire, you will get burned. With the news of death happening, and the writing on the wall for a Hope and Thomas conversation, The Bold and the Beautiful fans are left wondering if one of them will die, or if it will be Douglas who suffers the ultimate consequence of the baby swap.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.