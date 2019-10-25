The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Shauna blabs, Brooke connives, and Ridge gives in

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS show promise plenty of titillation and chaos as Halloween approaches. Who gets up to tricks and who hands out treats? Let’s just say all the usual suspects are in fine form and acting according to their character!

Shauna (Denise Richards) wiggles herself into a tight corner and it’s exactly where she wants to be. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is flummoxed to find the vixen and former showgirl sleeping in his bed. Oh my, what will Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) have to say about this?

Upon finding Goldilocks, the big bad bear isn’t sure at first what to do. These two will eventually have a laugh, but one that turns passionate.

Later, Shauna will be taken aback by what Ridge has to say about his sleeping arrangement.

Shauna has the bad judgment to tell Quinn (Rena Sofer) about kissing Ridge. Of course, Quinn has had her own dalliance with the dressmaker, and Shauna’s story causes her to relive the time she and Ridge canoodled behind Eric’s (John McCook) back. Ridge really could use a refresher course in Loyalty 101, couldn’t he?

Eric and Quinn throw a Halloween bash, and it seems that the “kiss” is all that showgirl Shauna can think and talk about!

The fight for Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) rages on. At the Halloween party, Hope pesters Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) to at least give her joint custody of the adorable little boy. Later, Thomas and his pawn Douglas bring out an emotional response from Hope when they want to talk about their mutual future.

Elsewhere, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) share an incredible bonding moment with their daughters.

Is history repeating itself with another endless cycle of Steffy and Hope fighting over Liam when there is a whole kettle of fish waiting to be hooked? It looks like it!

What do you think, should Liam become a monk and disavow women altogether?

Subscribe to our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.