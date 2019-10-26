The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge lands in bed with Shauna

The Bold and the Beautiful is going to be hot and heavy next week as a projected pairing finally ends up together. It has been weeks in the making, and now, everything falls into place.

Shauna (Denise Richards) has been hot for Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) since he helped to free Flo (Katrina Bowden) from prison. She was going to get into a heap of trouble but because she would implicate Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) as well, he decided to sign off on letting her have her freedom if she cooperated in getting Reese (Wayne Brady) prosecuted.

Things between Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge are rocky. She is insistent that Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) belongs with Hope (Annika Noelle)n and Liam (Scott Clifton), and not Thomas. She had custody papers drawn up, and on Friday’s show, she handed her wedding ring back to Ridge.

Next week, The Bold and the Beautiful promo reveals that Shauna and Ridge get cozy when they wind up in the same bed. Is this the beginning of a romance that will be one for the books? Things are intense in both of their worlds, but Shauna is set on being with Ridge, no matter the cost.

With her face mask and all, Ridge is wooed by Shauna. This is a pairing that was projected months ago, and Brooke isn’t helping matters with her heinous attempts at stealing Douglas for her daughter and her husband. Bridge may be done after the latest stunt she pulled, sending Ridge right into Shauna’s ready and waiting arms.

Brooke is stern with Donna (Jennifer Gareis) when she questions her about her wedding ring. In her mind, Ridge wouldn’t protect her and Hope, instead of siding with his son. He drew a line in the sand, and Brooke isn’t going to let that die.

Will Ridge and Shauna become an actual couple?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Subscribe to our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.