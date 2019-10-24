Is Flo leaving The Bold and the Beautiful? Katrina Bowden working on new film

The Bold and the Beautiful put a lot of effort into the character of Flo (Katrina Bowden) since bringing her to town. Her connections were deeply rooted on the canvas, and now, she is the savior of Katie (Heather Tom).

Despite all of her misdeeds with the baby swap, Flo is likely going to be redeemed. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Hope (Annika Noelle) are not on the forgiveness train, and they likely never will be. So, where does that leave Flo?

November sweeps are roaring into town next week. Rumors have been swirling that a major character’s death is set to happen on November 8. Speculation is that it may be Flo, but is that actually what is going to happen?

Katrina Bowden shared on Instagram that she was headed to Australia to film a new movie. Immediately, there was some concern about Flo and her gig on The Bold and the Beautiful. When asked whether she would be returning to the CBS soap, Bowden confirmed she would be using her time off to shoot the movie.

Flo will likely remain offscreen for a while and heal from the kidney transplant surgery she had. With her storyline dulled down at the moment, it was the perfect time to let Katrina Bowden film her project while keeping the character on the canvas. It is unclear when the time away will be onscreen, but the actress is already a week into her journey in Australia.

If Flo isn’t the “major” character that dies, then who is? At this point, it could be anyone. The Bold and the Beautiful teased a death that would affect all the families last time, and it ended up being Emma (Nia Sioux). The only thing that viewers know for sure is that it isn’t Flo who will be exiting the show. She will be sticking around for the foreseeable future!

