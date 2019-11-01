The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Someone will die and it changes everything

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS show tease that something very dark and sinister goes down, even by soap standards. What is about to befall one, or maybe more, of your favorite characters?

Someone on The Bold and the Beautiful will meet their maker.

At this point, details are scarce and speculation is rife. Anyone could be in the crosshairs due to the current storylines.

Two characters just underwent major surgery, and one may be on the chopping block. Flo (Katrina Bowden) and Katie (Heather Tom) shared in a kidney operation which saved the latter’s life. It could be argued that Katie is a bit more integral to the ongoing storylines, and who’s to say that Flo isn’t dispensable now that she’s been outed as a con and redeemed as a life-giver? What else is there to do on soaps?

Could adorable Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) be a casualty of the war between the idiotic adults surrounding him? He could be.

His father Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is a verified psycho who has acted abominably toward the tyke in the past. It is not inconceivable to think he would go a step too far and do the unthinkable.

Also in Thomas’ path is Zoe (Kiara Barnes), who is now spending much more time with him. Other than moaning about her lack of resources, she hasn’t done much in the recent past. If she left the canvas, the resultant hole would be negligible in terms of plot.

Finally, Hurricane Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is on the warpath and one of her targets may take a direct hit. Shauna (Denise Richards) has been bragging all over town about her illicit kisses with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

If Brooke gets wind of this explosive intel there’s no telling what she will do to her sworn enemy. After all, do we see Shauna and Ridge being a long-term thing? More like a fling!

Who will meet their maker next week?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.