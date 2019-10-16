The Bold and the Beautiful: Brooke can’t forgive and may lose everything

Things on The Bold and the Beautiful have taken a turn where Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are concerned. Shauna (Denise Richards) has been able to get to him, only strengthening the discord between him and his wife.

Flo (Katrina Bowden) donating her kidney to a dying Katie (Heather Tom) didn’t soften Brooke’s heart. She is completely set on Flo and Shauna paying for their mistakes for the rest of their lives. Fortunately, Katie seems to have softened and stood up to Brooke for a moment.

Brooke has some nerve going on and on about how terrible Flo was. What she did was horrendous, but she was willing to do the time for her crime. Where is Reese (Wayne Brady)? He put all of this into motion, and yet, he is nowhere to be found.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) are raising their baby now. Flo has moved on and is trying to make amends. Remember, Brooke and Hope haven’t always been innocent. The hypocrisy on this one is thick, and it looks like it may come back to bite the Logan matriarch if she isn’t careful.

The Bold and the Beautiful writers are setting up a Ridge and Shauna romance. Whether it will be long-term or a fling remains to be seen, but the writing is on the wall. Brooke is remaining steadfast in her hatred of Shauna and Flo which isn’t helping her case with Ridge. The most pressing issue between them is her inability to accept that Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) will be around and that Ridge isn’t going to toss his kid to the curb.

As November sweeps creep up on The Bold and the Beautiful, there are a lot of possibilities regarding where things will end up. Brooke is not willing to bend or forgive, and that may cost her everything.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.