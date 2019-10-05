The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Katie fears she is running out of time

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the upcoming week is going to be brutal for the Logan girls. Viewers learned that things aren’t always as they appear in Los Angeles, and with Katie (Heather Tom) laid up with two failing kidneys, she may be knocking on death’s door soon.

Viewers have had this storyline pegged since the beginning. While initially it was believed that Katie would have a heart issue, it turned out to be her kidneys. Either way, the result will be the same. Flo (Katrina Bowden) will be a match for a living donor for her Aunt Katie. She is given her road to redemption on a silver platter.

Katie faces the reality that she may not make it through this week on The Bold and the Beautiful. Bill (Don Diamont) is determined to find someone to help her, and that is where Flo will come in. Hope (Annika Noelle) was not a match and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will not be able to help either.

It is unclear when the revelation about Flo being a match comes into play. With November sweeps on the horizon, it may be a while before the full story plays out. Tisha Campbell-Martin debuted as the kidney doctor for Katie on Friday’s show and she is expected to stick around for a while.

How will the Logan women reconcile with Flo after she saves their youngest sister and aunt? They have all exiled her from the family following the revelation that Beth is alive and her part in keeping the little girl from her mother. Now, they will have to at least tolerate her as she is the only one who can save Katie and reunite their family as a whole outside of the hospital walls.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.