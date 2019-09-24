The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Flo’s road to redemption revealed

The Bold and the Beautiful fans know where this Katie Logan (Heather Tom) storyline is headed. She is currently comatose in the hospital, and it will be revealed that she is in kidney failure. The promo insinuated that it is life or death for Katie, and it does appear that she is leaving The Bold and the Beautiful.

Redemption is a fickle thing in the soap world, but The Bold and the Beautiful is going to try it with Flo (Katrina Bowden). She is being painted as the girl who Reese (Wayne Brady) took advantage of, though she knew what was happening and did not stop it.

Can she be redeemed within the Logan family? More importantly, will viewers buy the redemption and accept that Flo will remain in Los Angeles for the foreseeable future?

It is being foreshadowed that Flo will be the one who will be a match when Katie needs a transplant to save her life. The pressure will be on, especially if Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) has anything to say about it. Throw in Donna (Jennifer Gareis), and you have a guilt trip du jour!

Of course, Flo will be the heroine and donate a kidney to help save her aunt. She wants to make amends with the family and begin living her life on the straight and narrow. Flo is upset about losing Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and she hopes there may be a chance to rekindle what they had. After all, there aren’t many other single men running around on The Bold and the Beautiful.

There is only one problem with the reconnection of Flo and Wyatt — Sally (Courtney Hope)! They just got engaged after she revealed to him how scared she was regarding him leaving her again. Remember, he dropped her like a hot potato for keeping Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) secret. Then, he ran straight into Flo’s arms. She was keeping an even bigger secret, and here we are, on the Wally rebound.

Redeeming Flo isn’t a highlight for The Bold and the Beautiful fans. The writers tied her into the Logan family by way of her father being Storm Logan. If she does donate her kidney to Auntie Katie, she will have Storm’s heart and Flo’s kidney inside her body.

Forgiveness seems like a small price to pay to save a life, so it looks like The Bold and the Beautiful fans should get ready to see a lot more of Flo on their screens. Unless, of course, they plan to kill the pretty blonde off during the kidney surgery.

Sign up now for your Bold and Beautiful news alerts!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.