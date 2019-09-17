Who was Storm Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Explosive show spoilers reveal that there’s a storm on the horizon for several The Bold and the Beautiful characters. The coming ill wind looks to aim for the Logan family, and if the current name dropping is any indication, history could be about to repeat itself.

The name Storm Logan has been on many people’s lips lately. Who exactly was this character and why is everyone talking about him all of a sudden?

Storm was a member of the Logan family, brother to Katie (Heather Tom), Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Long story short, his was a turbulent and tragic life. In a most unfortunate turn of events, he accidentally shot Katie. The wounded girl was rushed to the hospital and it looked like she would die as a result of the tragic event. Then the doctors told her family that there was a way she could be saved. It would be by a miracle heart transplant.

When one wasn’t found on the horizon, good guy Storm shot himself and made it clear that he intended this gesture as a heart donation to Katie. Was his a serious case of guilt to the extreme or what?

Poor, selfless, yet heroic Storm, was last played by General Hospital’s William deVry and died in 2008.

Flash forward to the present day, where months ago his family learned he unknowingly fathered a daughter, Flo (Katrina Bowden).

At first, everyone embraced Flo, but at the moment she is one level below dirt on the Logan sisters’ list for lying about a baby switch that involved Hope Logan (Annika Noelle).

Both Brooke and Katie have vehemently disowned their niece and taken plenty of opportunities to tell her she is nothing like heroic Storm.

Not so fast Logan ladies! If the writing on the wall is any indication, black sheep Flo is about to be redeemed most horrifically.

Shocking spoilers reveal that Katie’s health is about to take a jaw-dropping turn. What are the chances that she needs another heart? What are the chances that Flo is the donor?

Sign up now for your Bold and Beautiful news alerts!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.