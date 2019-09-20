Is Katie leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers are hinting that something life-changing is going to happen with Katie Logan (Heather Tom). After a heated conversation with Flo (Katrina Bowden), she hasn’t been feeling well.

Katie has Storm Logan’s (William deVry) heart. She got it after he shot himself to save her following an incident where he caused his sister to need a new heart in the first place. This is significant because there has been speculation that Katie may need another new heart.

Word on the street in The Bold and the Beautiful circles is that Katie may end up dead. So, is Katie leaving the soap? At this point, that appears to be unlikely as Heather Tom has not mentioned being done with The Bold and the Beautiful.

After all, The Bold and the Beautiful writers are pairing her with Bill (Don Diamont) again. Another Batie wedding is in the works, but will Katie be making it down the aisle? She began feeling ill on yesterday’s episode and Bill left to take Will (Finnegan George) out for a while while she relaxed in bed. In today’s episode, it looks like something else will happen to her that is cause for concern.

Spoilers also reveal that Dr. Armstrong (Vincent Irizarry) will be treating Katie following her episode and possible brush with death. Will he be able to help save her so that she can continue her life with Bill and Will?

While it may look like Katie is leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, there is no indication is what will happen. She has been both in front-burner storylines and back-burner, so even if she needs a break, it is possible to do without killing off Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Donna’s (Jennifer Gareis) little sister.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.