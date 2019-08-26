The Bold and the Beautiful: Vincent Irizarry debuts as Dr. Jordan Armstrong

The Bold and the Beautiful fans looking forward to the return of Vincent Irizarry to daytime are in luck, today’s the day!

The esteemed soap star debuts as Dr. Jordan Armstrong on B&B, a doctor who will treat Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

We last saw the handsome and talented actor in 2017 on Days of our Lives where he played Deimos Kiriakis. Before that, he appeared on several soaps including Guiding Light as Lujack and Brandon Luvonoczek, Santa Barbara as Dr. Scott Clark, The Young and the Restless as David Chow, and All My Children as David Hayward.

The 59-year old native New Yorker is a classically trained pianist. He was studying at Berklee College of Music when the acting bug hit, and eventually, he won a full-time scholarship to study with Lee Strasberg.

What will the soap vet get up to on B&B? Thomas is in dire need of help after tumbling down a steep hillside following an altercation with both Hope (Annika Noelle) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

He needs a psychiatrist as much as he needs a surgeon, so we’ll just have to wait and see which ailment Dr. Armstrong specializes in! Besides treating Thomas, the good doctor may stay in town for a bit.

Fans are certainly hoping so, and there are many stories he could easily fit in to. There are several single ladies that Armstrong coupled be paired with, not the least of which is Brooke. At the moment she is married to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) but by all accounts, their marriage will be on the rocks after Thomas’ fall.

Ridge is Thomas’ father and won’t take kindly to his wife playing a part in his comeuppance. They have already been at odds over their kids, with each taking up for their own, including Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Thomas’ sister.

Then there’s Shauna (Denise Richards), who strangely has not been paired with anyone yet. Of course, with her daughter Flo (Katrina Bowden) looking to go to jail for her part in the baby switch, she may not be on the canvas for much longer.

Fun fact: Vincent Irizarry won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (he tied with Jeff Branson) for All My Children in 2009.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.