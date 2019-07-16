The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Vincent Irizarry joins the cast

The Bold and the Beautiful is knee-deep in the baby swap fiasco. Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is trying to hold control over everyone who knows the truth, but how long can that last?

Another familiar face in daytime is headed to The Bold and the Beautiful to help with the storyline. According to TV Insider, Vincent Irizarry was cast in a recurring role and will have a part in the Beth/Phoebe reveal when the time is right.

Vincent Irizarry will be playing Dr. Jordan Armstrong. The character is scheduled to debut on August 26, and viewers are hoping that will be the beginning of the end of this storyline. What could another doctor have to do with the swap? Where he fits in will be interesting.

Some viewers may recognize Vincent Irizarry from his other daytime roles. He was most recently seen on Days of our Lives as Deimos. Irizarry was also on The Young and the Restless as David Chow for a little over a year. Dr. David Hayward on All My Children was one of his most memorable roles and he will be working with Thorsten Kaye again who was Zach Slater on the now-defunct ABC soap.

He also appeared on Santa Barbara for two years as Scott Clark. And who could forget Lujack on Guiding Light? Vincent Irizarry has been all over in the daytime genre and joining The Bold and the Beautiful is incredibly fitting, especially in the doctor role.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.