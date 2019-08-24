The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke and Ridge at odds over Thomas’ fall

The Bold and the Beautiful is going to be intense in the week ahead. Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is hanging in the balance between life and death, put there by his step-mom, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Friday’s cliffhanger saw Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas arguing outside of Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) beach house. Brooke beat Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to the home and ran to help her daughter as she was arguing with her husband. In a fast move, mommy dearest pushed Thomas over the cliff.

While it may look like Thomas is leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, don’t count him out just yet. After all the evil deeds he has done, death would be too good for the Forrester heir. He will be rushed to the hospital and hooked up to the machines, fighting for his life as an investigation ensues.

A weekly preview video shows the tension between Brooke and Ridge heating up. He believes that she intentionally threw Thomas off that cliff, but did she really? It didn’t appear to be premeditated, but at this point, who can be sure? She has been telling her husband about Thomas for months. He is unstable and dangerous, leaving her instinct to protect Hope screaming at her.

After speculation about who Vincent Irizarry was going to play, The Bold and the Beautiful weekly spoilers revealed he will be called in to treat Thomas. The doctor will appear this week and have a hand in what will happen next. Is there an underlying cause that changed the way Thomas was behaving?

Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Sanchez) will also make an appearance. He has been looking for Thomas and now that he has been located, there are some questions to be answered. Will he also want to know about who pushed Thomas? Anything is possible where the good detective is concerned. After all, he still hasn’t solved the mystery of who shot Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).

How will all of this turn out for The Forresters and Logans? Tune in to find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.