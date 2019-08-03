Is Thomas leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

It would seem that the jig is up for Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) on The Bold and the Beautiful. Is there any way that he can remain in L.A. now that everyone knows the baby swap truth and his part in it?

His options would seem to be limited, but you may be surprised. First, it was a wonderful Friday cliffhanger in which Lope found out that their daughter Beth is alive. It was a long time coming, many fans would say way overdue.

Be that as it may, Thomas is now outed as the scoundrel that he is. Hope (Annika Noelle) can’t stay with him, can she? For now, he’s on the other side of the door at Forrester Creations, crying for his wife to come out and take a helicopter trip with him.

The significant thing is that right before Liam (Scott Clifton) burst in to save her, Hope declared that she did not have to go with Thomas. So, it would seem as if she’s left the zombie state and taken hold of her right mind. Which is good, seeing as how now she has a baby to raise.

Besides being a liar, Flo (Katrina Bowden) is telling everyone that Thomas was responsible for Emma’s (Nia Sioux) death.

So, at the least he will be ostracized, at the most, he will go to jail. Unless, of course, he does something drastic in the meantime.

Will he board the chopper and disappear into thin air? The possibility of that happening is very good.

Will science step in and save him? In cases like these, a seemingly irredeemable soap character is most often saved by either a brain tumor or DID.

In other words, it may turn out that Thomas wasn’t “himself” in which case all is forgiven! How will Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) react to Thomas’ deception?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.