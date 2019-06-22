What happened to Emma on The Bold and the Beautiful? Is Nia Sioux leaving?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers have been teasing a death in Los Angeles for weeks. Of course, it is tied to the baby switch storyline and with the secret traveling like wildfire these days, viewers have been speculating about the casualty.

Emma (Nia Sioux) has been off-screen for a while and randomly returned earlier this week. Her character fizzled following her split with Xander (Adain Bradley) and his reconciliation with Zoe (Kiara Barnes). When she popped back up and was shown cataloging the dresses, The Bold and the Beautiful viewers knew what was about to happen.

Not only did Emma learn that Beth was alive and Hope (Annika Noelle) was grieving for no reason, she learned just how far Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) was willing to go to ensure that no one else found out the truth.

After being cornered by the Forrester heir, she was able to escape and made an attempt to get to Hope after Pam (Alley Mills) demanded Thomas answer her survey.

When The Bold and the Beautiful ended on Friday, there was a car accident and things didn’t look good for Emma. She was aware that Thomas caught up to her and it appeared that she lost control. He was seen staring at the wreckage, not even attempting to help save her at all.

At this point, Nia Sioux has not confirmed her exit from The Bold and the Beautiful. It is likely that she will be shown on a few more episodes as well, especially given the fallout that will ensue from the tragic “accident” that occurred.

Beth will eventually be found, and The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers have indicated it will happen at some point this summer. With summer officially kicking off yesterday, viewers may still have to wait a while.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.