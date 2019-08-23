The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Thomas can’t escape his fate and Shauna makes a desperate move

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS show tease that tragedy comes to L.A. as misfortune involves several innocent lives. Meanwhile, one proud papa goes on a rampage to protect his family from harm while a Bridge dangles precariously in the balance.

It’s a different week, but the same menace threatens to disrupt the peace. Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) has reached his target and is willing to do anything he must to get what he wants.

A desperate Thomas did not count on mama bear Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) coming to the rescue, however. Hope (Annika Noelle) never really had a chance to escape the cad’s clutches after she called him and got through after his dad was unable to.

Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) is livid that his family was made to suffer and comes out with both barrels blazing in the direction of Flo (Katrina Fulton). She has already been through the wringer with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), now it’s Bill’s turn to play outraged papa.

Bill is willing to do anything to make Flo pay the price for what she did to his granddaughter.

In the meantime, someone is advocating on Flo’s behalf. It’s her mom because let’s face it, she’s almost as guilty as Flo. Shauna (Denise Richards) also kept the secret, even though she wasn’t in on it from the beginning.

She has a lot of nerve and not a lot of pride left when she approaches someone for help in getting Flo out of jail.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) will have her loyalty put to the test by a desperate plea. Will she risk angering her husband’s family to help her old Vegas pal?

Meanwhile, Bridge is ready to collapse after Ridge makes a horrible statement he can’t take back. He doesn’t stop there, however, also verbally attacking Liam (Scott Clifton).

At the same time, Liam is busy making sure Hope doesn’t cave to take Thomas’ side. Really, Hope?

Meanwhile, the Forresters, Spencers, and Logans are left to wonder what might have been if Thomas hadn’t gone off the deep end.

The news is not good for the evil-doer which is likely why Dr. Jordan Armstrong (Vincent Irizarry) will appear as a doctor with an urgent mission to make sure Thomas survives his injuries.

While this dramatic medical work is taking place, Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) has police work to do. He wastes no time interrogating Ridge and Brooke about the particulars of Thomas’ accident.

Will the married pair turn against each other?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Sign up now for your Bold and Beautiful news alerts!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.