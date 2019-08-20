The Bold and the Beautiful: Does Flo deserve to go to jail?

The Bold and the Beautiful fans saw the moment they have waited for eons for, so was it worth it? Flo got her comeuppance, but did you ultimately feel sorry for her or do you want the vixen in jail rotting for what she did?

Let’s face it, Flo (Katrina Bowden) was put through the wringer before Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) showed up to arrest her for kidnapping and fraud.

First, she had to face down an irate and emotional Hope (Annika Noelle). Hope yelled and screamed about the injustice, the travesty of it all, how Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) got to see Beth’s first everything and not her! I mean, that’s true, but would she have been as put out if Beth was given to an anonymous mother instead of her step-sister frenemy? Just asking!

Then in what may have been a double first, angelic Hope slapped someone then cussed, calling Flo, “My uncle’s bastard.”

Next, every single living Logan woman descended upon the blonde kidnapper like a plague of locusts. So much venom was spewed, the paint was practically peeling off the walls.

Through it all Flo stood stoic, saying simply, “So sorry I failed all of you.”

Apparently, that is too little too late for the Spencer, Logan, and Forrester families. Reps from each were there to see her arrested. Of course, you can’t blame Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) for ripping what was left of her niece to shreds. Beth is her grandbaby and the claws came out when she said she thought she saw her late brother in Flo, but now all she sees is his shame. Ouch.

Flo had her mom Shauna (Denise Richards) beside her, but it wasn’t enough to keep her from being hauled down to the station to face mighty serious charges.

What do you think, was she punished enough by her court of accusers, or should she be in jail?

Sign up now for your Bold and Beautiful news alerts!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.