The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Detective Alex Sanchez returns

Detective Alex Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) will soon be back on the case on The Bold and the Beautiful, presumably snooping into the baby swap mess. At least that is the hope since this plot has been running for ages, with seemingly no end in sight.

Of course, it could be to look into Emma’s (Nia Sioux) demise. At any rate, all signs point to Sanchez looking into Thomas since all roads seem to lead to him.

Actually, whatever the reason that Sanchez is back on the scene, it will be bad news for someone. Thomas is the obvious bad guy, but there’s always the cipher that is Xander (Adain Bradley).

After confusing fans with a post saying he was off the show, Bradley later clarified that he just wasn’t going in to work that particular morning. This opens up all kinds of speculation about whether the character has come to some harm, or maybe he is the one to alert the good detective?

Valdez and the character of Detective Sanchez debuted on B&B in March 2018 and we last saw him in November 2018. He alerted fans that he was taping scenes the week of July 10, so we should be seeing him around mid-August, coinciding with the addition of Vincent Irizarry.

Wouldn’t it be nice if the handsome and talented actor stuck around this time? There’s plenty of crime going down in L.A.!

Plus, he could shake up the doldrum triangles that have dominated the airwaves recently. Think about it, he could arrest Flo (Katrina Bowden) for her part in the baby swap, but begin to have feelings for the bombshell blonde. Then again, he would be a perfect “good guy” alternate for Hope (Annika Noelle), who no doubt will need an impartial shoulder to cry on once the awful truth comes out.

Whatever the hunky law enforcer gets up to, it will likely stir the soapy pot in more ways than one!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.