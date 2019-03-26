General Hospital spoilers: Eden McCoy promises ‘ride of our lives’ after reading scripts

26th March 2019 12:39 PM ET

General Hospital is gearing up for May sweeps which is roughly five weeks away. Recently, it was announced that Oscar (Garren Stitt) had six weeks or less to live given the state of his brain tumor. Now, viewers are wondering if this will be the end of his life and how things will play out.

Not only is there worry surrounding Oscar, but also with Dante (Dominic Zamprogna). He definitely isn’t himself, which has General Hospital viewers concerned. Who was he programmed to kill?

Lots of emotional scenes ahead promised by Eden McCoy

On Twitter, Eden McCoy posted that she was reading the scripts for the upcoming week of taping. She plays Josslyn Jacks, the daughter of Carly (Laura Wright) and Jax (Ingo Rademacher).

There are a lot of emotions going into filming these scripts and Eden says she is feeling them all.

reading my scripts for this week and our insanely talented #GH writers are taking us all on the ride of our lives and i am feeling literally every emotion and cannot wait for you to join us🙏 #Grateful #CarlysWorld #GHFansRock pic.twitter.com/VDkzLBrY9M — Eden McCoy (@RealEdenMccoy) March 26, 2019

Ingo Rademacher confirmed he would begin taping General Hospital again, but there has been no official air date yet. Speculation is that he would be brought back to Port Charles as Joss grieves the loss of her boyfriend.

This storyline has been set up since last September, with some viewers comparing it to the Robin/Stone storyline that General Hospital ran decades ago.

What will May sweeps bring?

Of course, General Hospital wouldn’t be the same without the Nurses Ball. There is hope that Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) will be back to set up another few days of musical numbers with the cast getting dressed up in glamorous attire.

Aside from that, there is hope that the Michael (Chad Duell) and Jonah storyline will come to an end and he will have his baby back in his arms. This may come at a cost, especially because Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) was revealed to be Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) baby daddy.

Their child died while in Brad’s (Parry Shen) care, and Nelle (Chloe Lanier) swooped in to save the day. Now, it will all come undone.

Hopefully, there will be some resolution about what is happening with Dante. He isn’t sticking around forever, so General Hospital has to give him an exit. What will it be?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.