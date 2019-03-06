Does Oscar die on General Hospital? Is Garren Stitt leaving?

General Hospital has been teasing viewers for months when it comes to Oscar Nero (Garren Stitt). Some weeks it looks like he may die and others it appears that the teen may be able to live a little bit more of his life.

In recent weeks, his seizures and symptoms have seemingly increased. When Oscar and Joss (Eden McCoy) were found underground and rescued by Jason (Steve Burton), Sam (Kelly Monaco), Carly (Laura Wright), and Drew (Billy Miller), his condition looked bleak.

Oscar has another seizure while at Niagara Falls

As Joss and Oscar were supposed to be spending a romantic night together, things took a scary turn. Another seizure happened while she was out getting some water for them. Upon returning, Joss found Oscar on the floor and non-responsive.

An ambulance was called, and now, the waiting game is back in full force. Joss called Kim (Tamara Braun) and now the race is on to get to where Oscar was taken. Will he make it?

Will Oscar die on General Hospital?

It looks like Oscar will eventually die, but will it be this soon? Garren Stitt has not offered up any information about whether or not he will be sticking around General Hospital at this point.

With Oscar still not responsive things are looking grim. Joss was in a full panic while waiting on the EMTs to arrive and the situation is anything but calm.

Even though Oscar was likely never meant to be permanent, his death will make an impact. Jax (Ingo Rademacher) is headed back to Port Charles and without much else to go on, Oscar’s death could be the reason.

Whether this is lights out for Oscar remains to be seen but given the events over the last several weeks, it wouldn’t be surprising to see General Hospital kill him off.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.