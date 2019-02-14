Ingo Rademacher back at General Hospital — When will Jax arrive in Port Charles?

Jax is headed back to Port Charles! Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital is coming through February sweeps in a big way! Seeing characters return has a way of getting viewers to turn in, and this time, Port Charles will be welcoming a familiar face back to town.

Ingo Rademacher revealed he is returning to General Hospital as Jasper “Jax” Jacks.

This comes just one day after his final scenes on The Bold and the Beautiful aired. He revealed that he was leaving the CBS soap several weeks ago and it was then that viewers began speculating about his return to Port Charles.

What brings Jax back to Port Charles?

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) is his daughter with Carly (Laura Wright).

She is currently dealing with Oscar’s (Garren Stitt) brain tumor, and with the unpredictability of the situation, Jax may be coming home to show his daughter some support.

How long will Ingo Rademacher stick around General Hospital?

All the details surrounding Ingo Rademacher returning to General Hospital are scarce.

The announcement came in the form of a “Throwback Thursday” video with a twist. It was the goodbye scene between Carly and Jax and cut to show Rademacher watching it on TV before he said their story was finished yet.

Without anything holding him back, it is possible that Jax may stick around Port Charles a bit longer than in the past. Could he be a potential love interest for one of the single ladies on General Hospital?

Yesterday, it was announced that Dominic Zamprogna was headed back to reprise his role of Dante on General Hospital. With two fan-favorites headed back to Port Charles, there is no telling what the writers will dream up!

