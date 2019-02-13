General Hospital spoilers: Dante returns to Port Charles

Dante is coming back to Port Charles. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital viewers have been wondering when Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) would be returning to Port Charles. Lulu (Emme Rylan) was attacked and left for dead by Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom), and no one has been able to reach him.

Dominic Zamprogna decided to leave General Hospital last year, shortly after Nathan (Ryan Paevey) was killed. The writers took him on a secret WSB mission, and since then, Dante has only been seen in Port Charles once.

Dante will return to Port Charles

A few hours ago, Dominic Zamprogna shared a photo on Twitter of a dressing room. It alludes to his return as Dante Falconeri.

Some of his General Hospital colleagues have commented on the tweet, which all but confirmed where he was.

Details surrounding his return aren’t being made available just yet. If he is starting to tape today, Dante will likely appear in Port Charles near the end of the month. Dominic Zamprogna hasn’t commented about his return or the amount of time he will be spending in Dante’s shoes.

Where will General Hospital take this storyline?

It is obvious that Dante will return for Lulu in some capacity.

Emme Rylan just inked another deal to continue to play Lulu. Leaving her in the balance while Dante is away has upset several fans, especially because the show hasn’t worked to recast the role.

Will this revisit bring a resolution for Lulu and Dante?

Right now, Lulu is convinced that Franco (Roger Howarth) attacked her, but that is not the case. Could he be instrumental in helping to catch the real culprit?

As the story unfolds, make sure to tune in to find out where Dante is headed and what the end game will be.

