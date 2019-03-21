General Hospital sees Jax return: When is Ingo Rademacher’s return date?

21st March 2019 10:34 AM ET

Jasper Jacks (Ingo Rademacher) is headed back to Port Charles! General Hospital announced his return back in February but no details about his return or taping dates were made available.

Now, there is a clearer picture of when the handsome Aussie will blow back into town.

Ingo Rademacher is fresh off his stint as Thorne Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful. He landed there following his exit from General Hospital last time, though he wasn’t given much of a storyline on the CBS soap.

When will Jax arrive in Port Charles?

While an official air date for Jax’s return on General Hospital has not been revealed, there are some tidbits that lead to a ballpark guess.

On Instagram, Ingo Rademacher shared a photo of himself in front of the General Hospital studio. He completed fitting for his new wardrobe as Jasper Jacks.

In the post, he revealed that taping begin next week but an air date has not been pinned down. Based on the way General Hospital tapes, it looks like mid-April will be when viewers can expect to see Josslyn’s (Eden McCoy) father head back to Port Charles.

The timing leads to the suspicion that his return will tie into May sweeps.

Why is Jax coming back to General Hospital?

Aside from the fact that his daughter lives in Port Charles, there isn’t much left for him in the town. But, Josslyn is likely the reason he comes home.

Recently, it was announced that Oscar (Garren Stitt) has roughly six weeks left to live. That brain tumor has grown, and the seizures have become more frequent and intense.

His relationship with Joss has gotten serious, and she was there when he was given the news.

Six weeks will put General Hospital right into the beginning of May sweeps. Because the period is known for intense storylines, Oscar dying would be perfect for ratings.

Will Jax swoop into town to console his grieving daughter over the loss of her first love?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.