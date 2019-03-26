General Hospital speculation: What is happening to Dante?

26th March 2019 10:43 AM ET

General Hospital has reincorporated Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) back into Port Charles, but it looks like it may come with a price. After being gone for several months in Turkey while working to bring down a man who tried to kill his wife, things just aren’t the same.

Yesterday’s episode of General Hospital set off several alarm bells when it came to Dante. He was having a dream where he repeats that he must complete the mission. But, what exactly is the mission? Some GH fans believe it could be to put an end to Lulu’s (Emme Rylan) life.

What happened to Dante while in Turkey?

It was known that he went rogue after leaving the WSB in the dust in order to pursue the man he was out to get. After some careful tracking and a hand from a local street criminal, Sonny (Maurice Benard) was able to find his son.

Dante shot Sonny, but only in the arm so that he could keep his cover while also not killing his father. The two escaped Turkey and were brought back home to Port Charles. While it may seem like it was a successful mission, something is off with Dante. He isn’t the same person who left town nearly a year ago.

Where is the Dante storyline headed?

When it was announced that Dante was back taping at General Hospital, there were minimal details. It wasn’t going to be just for one single episode like it was last time, but the duration wasn’t made clear. Several General Hospital fans assumed that Dante may be the one who brought Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) down, though that was not the case.

Now, he is home with Lulu and his son, but something is wrong. Is it the PTSD from being over in Turkey and seeing unthinkable things? Was he programmed by someone and is the mission something he still needs to complete?

Sonny was concerned about his son and just when it looked like the two may be opening up to one another, in walked Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). Maybe Dante will end up seeing her therapist to help him work through what happened in Turkey? Stranger things have happened in Port Charles!

As this story unfolds, there will be some heavy issues tackled. Dante is home, but the real Dante may never return and that is a scary thing!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.