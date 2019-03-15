General Hospital speculation: Is Shiloh the father of Willow’s dead baby?

By Tiffany Bailey

14th March 2019 8:40 PM ET

General Hospital is heating up with clues about Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) and his connections to Port Charles. There is so much going on, and with the Dawn of Day cult being one of the big storylines, things are going to start unraveling.

There is so much to piece together when it comes to Shiloh and why he ended up in Port Charles. Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) connection to his father was revealed early on, but she isn’t the only woman he has ties to in the area.

The mystery tattoos on the women

It was revealed that Daisy (Kelsey Wang) had a tattoo on her right side, just above her waistline. Viewers and Sam noticed it when she showed up looking to apologize to her following admitting that she was the one sending the emails. Immediately, it was a cause for concern, and now, it looks like she was branded.

Of course, it was also revealed that Harmony (Inga Cadranel) also had the same tattoo as Daisy. She appeared on General Hospital yesterday while talking to Shiloh. The two reportedly had a relationship at some point as it was a topic of discussion. He doesn’t want her anywhere near Port Charles, and she cited his obsession with Sam as the reason.

Today on General Hospital, viewers saw that Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) had the same tattoo as well. She has been a mystery since being introduced as the teacher, but this means there is more to her than meets the eye.

Is Shiloh Willow’s baby daddy?

The father of Willow’s baby has never been discussed. She placed her son for adoption and wanted Brad (Parry Shen) and Lucas (Ryan Carnes) to raise him. Unfortunately, the little boy died soon after the adoption was finalized. No one knows this except Brad and Nelle (Chloe Lanier) because she gave him her baby instead while passing off the dead baby as the one she gave birth to.

Michael (Chad Duell) has no idea that Jonah is alive and is being raised by his uncle and his partner. When all of this comes crashing down, lives will never be the same.

Willow doesn’t look like she has been a victim of a cult, but her past remains a mystery. Given that Shiloh has all of the women close to him tagged with the same tattoo, speculation is that he is the father of Willow’s child. Perhaps she realized what Dawn of Day really was and got out before even telling him she was pregnant.

How the story unfolds remains a mystery, though General Hospital fans are sure there will be plenty of shockers in store.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.