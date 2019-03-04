Riverdale suspends production amid Luke Perry’s death

Riverdale has suspended production today following the news that Luke Perry died this morning. He has been an important character in the CW series, playing Fred Andrews since the beginning. Now, his co-stars and people who worked on set are grieving the loss of a friend and co-worker.

News of Luke Perry suffering a “massive” stroke broke last week. Thursday morning, it was revealed that the actor was currently in a hospital seeking medical attention after a 9-1-1 call was placed from his residence.

Updates on his condition were not given except to reveal Perry was sedated and under medical observation.

What will happen to Fred Andrews on Riverdale?

With the news of production halting on Riverdale today, there are plenty of questions about what will happen in the future. Fred Andrews was very much alive and well in the show, so how could they write him off?

Speculation is that Fred Andrews may have to be recast in order to continue filming Riverdale. While they could write him off, him abandoning the town and his son wouldn’t be believable to hardcore fans.

Fred and Archie (KJ Apa) may have a tumultuous relationship, but he would never leave him on his own. When he was shot in Pop’s, Archie was hellbent on finding the person who hurt his father. What will become of this now?

Riverdale releases a statement about Luke Perry

Shortly following the announcement that Luke Perry had passed away, Riverdale released a statement about the loss. Condolences were sent and it was revealed that he meant a lot to those who worked with him.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on the CW network.