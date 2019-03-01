Luke Perry update: What is the latest on Riverdale and 90210 star?

Luke Perry rose to fame playing Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210 and currently stars in hit series Riverdale. As previously reported, the 52-year-old actor was hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

An update from Perry’s representative has now denied that he has been put in a medically-induced coma. This statement, via The Sun, comes after TMZ reported that a family member of the actor stated that he was put into a coma.

He is, however, reported to be sedated after what some sources described as a “massive stroke”.

It is unclear what caused the actor’s stroke. Paramedics reportedly rushed to his home after receiving a phone call from his residence.

It came on the same day as fans rejoiced over a Beverly Hills 90210 reboot announcement.

Many Riverdale and 90210 co-stars of Perry along with fans have sent their good wishes to the 52-year-old actor.

I’m saying a prayer and hoping the #kaniacs are as well for my good friend Luke Perry. — Christian Kane (@ChristianKane01) March 1, 2019

Sending so much love to my sweet friend Luke Perry. Hoping he makes a full and quick recovery. ❤️ — Jeri Ryan (@JeriLRyan) March 1, 2019

Fans and friends reach out on social media after #Riverdale & #90210 star Luke Perry hospitalized: https://t.co/vzk77463L3 pic.twitter.com/W0220LvEyE — HLN (@HLNTV) March 1, 2019

Luke Perry starred on 90210 for about eight years as bad boy Dylan McKay. He currently appears as Archie’s father Fred Andrews on CW’s Riverdale. The actor previously had a health scare in 2015 after he discovered he had precancerous growths after having a colonoscopy.

It was later revealed that Perry could not sign on to the 90210 reboot due to his commitments to Riverdale, which was renewed by CW. Luke Perry is currently under medical supervision as fans pull for the popular actor’s full recovery.