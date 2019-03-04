Luke Perry dead at 52 following ‘massive’ stroke

Luke Perry passed away this morning in a hospital in Burbank, California. He had been sedated following a massive stroke at his home last Wednesday morning. TMZ was the first to report the news of the stroke and his subsequent passing.

The news of Luke Perry’s death has stunned people from all over the world. He was only 52 years old, which is considered quite young for such a tragic passing. His children were by his side when he passed, along with his siblings and his other family members.

What happened to Luke Perry?

Details surrounding the stroke are scarce. It was reported that a 9-1-1 call came from his home and Perry was reportedly alert and talking when the EMS team arrived. Following that, his condition deteriorated.

On Thursday, there were conflicting reports about Luke Perry. His rep confirmed that he was sedated allowing his body to rest following the traumatic incident. There were other reports from a “source” that indicated Perry was in a medically induced coma, though his rep denied that.

His death was announced this morning, something that no one saw coming.

What is next for Luke Perry’s legacy?

Survived by his two children, Luke Perry will forever be remembered for his role as Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210. That was something he was never able to shake and with the reboot coming this summer, there are hopes that he will be remembered in some way.

Currently, Luke Perry was a part of the Riverdale cast. He played Fred Andrews, the father to KJ Apa’s Archie. The show appeared to still be in production. It is unclear whether the role will be recast to finish out the rest of Season 3.

In the coming days, tributes are expected to pop up as Luke Perry is memorialized by those who knew him, those who loved him, and those who followed his career.