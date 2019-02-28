Luke Perry update: Latest after star enters hospital following stroke

Luke Perry was a heartthrob in the 1990s as he rose to fame as Dylan McKay on the popular Beverly Hills, 90210 drama on FOX. His role ran from 1990 to 1995 and he later returned from 1998 to 2000.

When the show returned in 2008 as a revival, Luke Perry opted to not return alongside some of his co-stars. He didn’t want to do it without Aaron Spelling and at that point, The CW network was handling the reboot.

Fred Andrews role

Ironically, Luke Perry found himself on The CW network nearly a decade after turning town the reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210. He currently plays Fred Andrews on Riverdale. He is the father of KJ Apa’s character, Archie Andrews.

Riverdale is now in the middle of Season 3 and was recently picked up for a fourth season. They are reportedly still filming on the Warner Bros lot, something that may be difficult for Luke Perry to continue following recent news.

Medical emergency suffered by Luke Perry

Earlier today, TMZ reported that Luke Perry had suffered a stroke in his home yesterday. He was reportedly transferred to a nearby hospital, though his condition has not been released.

The incident happened on Feb. 27, just before 10 a.m. PST.

The news comes just after a huge announcement that Beverly Hills, 90210 would be returning to FOX this summer. While Luke Perry was not on the list as a cast member who signed on, there was hope that he would be able to at least make a guest appearance within the six episodes that were ordered.

A representative for Luke Perry told People that the actor is currently under observation at an area hospital.

UPDATE: TMZ reports that there are conflicting reports, as a family member said he is currently in a medically induced coma due to the stroke while his representative reported he is just “sedated.”

Riverdale airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on the CW network.