Riverdale renewed for Season 4: When will CW series premiere new season?

Riverdale was renewed for Season 4. Pic credit: CW network

Riverdale has taken the CW network by storm. Since debuting in 2017, the popularity of the show has drastically increased.

Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) had a difficult time during Season 3 of Riverdale. As it is currently playing out on the CW network, things are falling apart quickly.

Archie’s relationship with Veronica (Camila Mendes) is over and he finally has a truce with Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). With Season 3 winding down, there is a lot of speculation about what is next for the Riverdale gang.

Riverdale Season 4 renewal is confirmed

It was recently announced at the 2019 Winter TCA tour that the CW network chose to renew Riverdale for Season 4. This comes as the current storylines are being shaken.

With the core four characters in turmoil and moving in different directions, what could another season hold?

The renewal wasn’t shocking to viewers who have continuously talked about how much they liked the show on social media. There are fans watching from all over the world and with the actors who play the parents on Riverdale being popular among another generation, the show can be watched by a wide age range.

When will Season 4 of Riverdale be released?

If the Season 4 premiere date follows the same pattern they have in the past with Riverdale and the CW network, it looks like Season 4 will begin airing in October 2019.

The network has done that with the last two seasons. Now, it looks like it will be the same moving forward. It is unclear whether it will remain in the same Wednesday night timeslot but that is incredibly likely.

As the storylines wrap up for Season 3, more of what’s to come will be teased. Riverdale is good for cliffhangers that leave viewers guessing all the way from the season finale until the next season premiere.

Riverdale airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on the CW network.