Luke Perry tributes pour in following news of actor’s death

Luke Perry passed away earlier today following a massive stroke last week. The news came as a shock to friends and fans who had been waiting for an updated on his condition. Unfortunately, the outcome was not the positive one they had hoped for.

Throughout his career, Luke Perry touched the lives of the many he worked with and the fans who watched his work. Beverly Hills, 90210 was a show that captivated many and made lasting memories among the cast while filming. Ian Ziering played Steve Sanders on the show while Perry played Dylan McKay.

Currently, Luke Perry was starring in Riverdale as Fred Andrews. He was the father of KJ Apa’s Archie Andrews and was teamed up with some other familiar adults in the cast including Madchen Amick (Alice Cooper), Skeet Ulrich (FP Jones), Mark Consuelos (Hiram Lodge), and Molly Ringwald (Mary Andrews).

Statement from #Riverdale producers on the passing of Luke Perry pic.twitter.com/wwrJNfuEaz — Sandra Gonzalez (@TheSandraG) March 4, 2019

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019

Many fans have sent condolences out to Luke Perry’s family and friends following the news of his death. There were several thoughts and prayers that went out last week when it was revealed that Perry suffered a stroke. All along, everyone had been hoping for the best.

I had the pleasure and honor of meeting Mr. Luke Perry many times, most recently this past October in NYC. Devastated to hear the news. A piece of our childhood gone. But never forgotten. Love going out to his family, friends, fans, and co-stars and co-workers. RIP Luke 😇 💕 pic.twitter.com/43dUDFYNfc — Debbie Gibson (@DebbieGibson) March 4, 2019

Survived by his two children, Luke Perry impacted many lives throughout his career. From being the good-looking, bad boy Dylan McKay, to the fatherly Fred Andrews, so many will be mourning this loss.