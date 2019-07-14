Love After Lockup star Brittany speaks out about Sascha’s sentencing

Love After Lockup star Brittany Santiago introduced the world to her friends when she debuted on Season 2 of the hit WEtv show. Now that she is back for the Life After Lockup spinoff, viewers received a sad update about her friend Sascha.
There were some questions about why Brittany and Marcelino were shown in court during some scenes from Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup. It looked like they were there to show their support for Sascha who still faced sentencing after serving four years and then bonding out.
Unfortunately, she was given more time and was carted off right there in the courtroom as the cameras rolled. Brittany Santiago talked about what could happen with her friends prior to the court date.
At the last minute, Marcelino chose to go to the sentencing with Brittany to support her and even he looked shocked that the judge handed out the sentence he did.
Sascha will be eligible for parole in 2025. Brittany took to Instagram to voice her opinion on the matter. She is upset about what happened and conveyed her thoughts in a long post that had mixed reception.
I know there's a lot of different opinions about Sascha and what happened in her case…some good and some bad…and that's ok but I want to clarify a few things… I love Sascha deeply and miss her to pieces but just because she's my bestfriend doesn't mean I turn a blind eye. I'm a firm believer that "if you do the crime you do the time" but that doesn't always mean people are guilty of their exact charges or the exact crime itself. Please stay tuned for my YouTube video about "misconceptions of what people are doing time for and how the system over books just to make one stick"…. Yes lives have been taken and families are grieving and I feel so sad for them but that doesn't mean Sascha deserves to do so much time in prison when she didn't pull the trigger or tell anyone else to either. She was there but not involved. 6 dudes in an argument and one pulls a gun and shoots 3people and Sascha is supposed to do what about that? How is that her fault? No one can ever control the actions of others. Yes she brought them there and yes she was there but she served 4years incarcerated already and I believe she should've served those years but not this extra time. I've watched Sascha cry night after night over her case. Those victims haunt her and she is remorseful for something she was not the cause of. The aggressors and shooters should be serving the time in place of the lives that were lost but instead the main aggressor was found not guilty at trial and is free, roaming the streets while Sascha is serving more time. Fair??? Deserved??? Right??? Is this justice? Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and for all the sascha supporters I thank you for her but for all you sascha haters…. #eatit . . . #justiceforthevictims #justice #wrongfullysentenced #freesascha #sascha #bestfriendsforever #lifeafterlockup #loveafterlockup #wetv #prisonlife
This is the first time Brittany Santiago has really talked about her thoughts on the situation.
A lot has happened in the time since she was released from lockup, giving her some fresh perspective. She also plans on doing a YouTube video on it in the future.
Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.