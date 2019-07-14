Love After Lockup star Brittany speaks out about Sascha’s sentencing

Love After Lockup star Brittany Santiago introduced the world to her friends when she debuted on Season 2 of the hit WEtv show. Now that she is back for the Life After Lockup spinoff, viewers received a sad update about her friend Sascha.

There were some questions about why Brittany and Marcelino were shown in court during some scenes from Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup. It looked like they were there to show their support for Sascha who still faced sentencing after serving four years and then bonding out.

Unfortunately, she was given more time and was carted off right there in the courtroom as the cameras rolled. Brittany Santiago talked about what could happen with her friends prior to the court date.

At the last minute, Marcelino chose to go to the sentencing with Brittany to support her and even he looked shocked that the judge handed out the sentence he did.

Sascha will be eligible for parole in 2025. Brittany took to Instagram to voice her opinion on the matter. She is upset about what happened and conveyed her thoughts in a long post that had mixed reception.

This is the first time Brittany Santiago has really talked about her thoughts on the situation.

A lot has happened in the time since she was released from lockup, giving her some fresh perspective. She also plans on doing a YouTube video on it in the future.

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.