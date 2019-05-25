Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup spoilers: Why were Brittany and Marcelino in court?

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup will not only feature Marcelino and Brittany Santiago, but also her friends from her time behind bars. Their segments on Love After Lockup Season 2 introduced viewers to Amanda and Sascha. One was her ex-girlfriend and the other was her cellmate.

Marcelino was concerned about how things were going to go down with Brittany and her friends. He wanted her on the straight and narrow, worried that she would fall into old habits. Fortunately, it appears that Brittany is doing well but the same can’t be said about her friend Sascha Williams.

In the trailer for Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup, Brittany and Marcelino are shown in a courtroom. It was assumed that it may have been because of the custody issues going on between her and her ex-boyfriend, Tito. Now, it looks like that assumption was way off base.

Sascha Williams was filming with Love After Lockup during Season 2 while she was out on bail. She was awaiting sentencing for a botched robbery that ended with two people dead and one injured. According to Starcasm, Sascha was given 10-36 years in prison for her role in the crime.

Viewers knew that she had been in trouble because of something that happened with her boyfriend at the time but it was never openly discussed. She quickly turned the conversation away from her when Marcelino asked. It was suspicious but no one really thought anything else about it because the main focus then became Brittany announcing she was expecting and the couple getting married.

It looks like Brittany and Sascha will have to write letters or she will have to visit her while in prison. More details will likely be available when the episode airs.

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup debuts June 14 on WEtv.