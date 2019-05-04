Love After Lockup: Brittany and Marcelino combat kidnapping accusations

Brittany and Marcelino garnered a lot of attention on Season 2 of Love After Lockup. In the beginning, there were some concerns about controlling behavior and secrets being kept but once everything was ironed out, these two became the most solid couple from the season.

Recently, it was announced that Brittany and Marcelino were asked to be a part of the new spin-off. Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup will debut in June and will not only feature this couple, but also four more couples who resonated with viewers.

Brittany is accused of kidnapping her son

While filming for Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup is currently taking place, there is some drama making its way around social media. Brittany is being accused of kidnapping her son, Giovanni.

Viewers met him when the cameras filmed Marcelino meeting Brittany’s son for the first time. Her ex, Tito was also a part of the episode. It appeared that things would be going well for the couples in the future as everyone appeared to get along.

Now, Starcasm reports that Tito is accusing Brittany of kidnapping Giovanni. This all happened over the past week. The details are murky at best and Marcelino went live on Instagram yesterday to reveal that no kidnapping occurred and that everyone was where they were supposed to be.

Also on the live, Marcelino said that this would be playing out on Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup. He is currently under contract with WEtv and could not discuss what was happening because it would break his contractual obligations (which is also a reason why the couple has not shared their baby girl yet).

What does Brittany say about the kidnapping accusations?

At this point, Brittany has not directly commented on the situation. She did share a photo on Instagram suggesting that accepting responsibility and taking accountability should happen, though it was very vague.

It is unlikely that anyone will get more information than what Marcelino has already made public via the Instagram live. These two are definitely in it for the long haul with reality television and breaking their contract based on one incident wouldn’t be in their best interest.

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup debuts June 14 on WEtv.