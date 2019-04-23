Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup coming in June — Which couples will be featured?

Season 2 of Love After Lockup ended with plenty of questions about the couples on the show. It was reminiscent of what happened with Season 1. After fans wanted more, the network gave viewers a look at what the original couples had been up to before the second season began.

According to Deadline, WEtv is giving viewers a spin-off of Love After Lockup titled Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup. It will premiere in June and run for eight weeks, with one-hour episodes airing each week.

Which couples will be featured on Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup?

From Season 1, Andrea and Lamar will be back. The last update that was given on the couple was that Andrea and her children were still living in California, but Lamar had been locked back up. Viewers were shocked to hear the update and have been wondering about them ever since.

Scott and Lizzie will be back once again. They dominated on Season 1 and Season 2 of Love After Lockup. Things were stalled the first time around when Lizzie’s release from prison was delayed. During Season 2, Lizzie was released and things between her and Scott were tumultuous. Things fell apart on social media and viewers are interested to see if the two have reconciled and how things really went down.

Brittany and Marcelino are also a part of the spin-off series. These two quickly became fan-favorites because of their very real portrayal of their relationship. Brittany and Marcelino welcomed a baby at some point while filming Love After Lockup and it appears that journey will be shown on Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup.

The love triangle of Megan, Michael, and Sarah will also be chronicled on Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup. This garnered a lot of attention while the show was airing and also in recent weeks.

Sarah gave birth to Michael’s second daughter while filming and it appears that things will be documented throughout the new journey. Will Megan still be in the picture when the show debuts?

Finally, Clint and Tracie will be back for more Love After Lockup fun. While their story stalled because she was locked back up almost immediately following their wedding, Tracie was released at the end of the season. Her appearance changed drastically while she was in lockup, prompting lots of harsh criticism. What will the update from this couple be?

When will Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup premiere?

At this point, the only information available is that it is slated for June. Friday nights appeared to work well for the audience viewing the show so it is likely that the Love After Lockup spinoff will return on the same day.

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup is coming in June to WEtv.