Love After Lockup’s Sascha is ready to meet her soulmate

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup debuted last week. Viewers got a look into the lives of the five couples who chose to continue with their stories.

Brittany and Marcelino were heavily featured in the premiere episode, as were her friends Amanda and Sascha. They appeared on the show because one was Brittany’s girlfriend while she was in lockup and the other was her cellmate for a long time.

Sascha’s update provided some bad news. She revealed that she was looking at a lengthy prison sentence for crimes she had committed, which landed her in jail, and in the same cell as Brittany.

In fact, it looks like the Love After Lockup couple attended her sentencing several weeks ago, which is where the courtroom footage from the previews came from.

Now, Sascha is looking for a love like Brittany found with Marcelino. She mentioned it to her friends when they were visiting, and it seems like dating websites for inmates is the way she is going to go.

She is currently on writeaprisoner.com with a full profile. Viewers can check it out and write her if they are interested. Perhaps this will play out on a future season of Love After Lockup? It will be at least until 7/1/2022 before Sascha is released, but it could be until 2033 if she isn’t given credit for good behavior.

Seeing her good friend Brittany end up with Marcelino and in a beautiful love story obviously has Sascha contemplating her future. It will be interesting to find out if she meets someone while in prison and if viewers will get a Love After Lockup update on her in the future.

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.