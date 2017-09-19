Kate Chastain has midnight rendezvous with sailor hunk ‘Jesus’ on Below Deck

On Below Deck this week, Chief Stew Kate Chastain has a midnight rendezvous with a hunky sailor — whom she nicknames Jesus.

The episode sees her have the late-night meet-up with the long-haired and bearded man of the sea — who resembles the Biblical figure — on his boat.

Sections of their relationship were played out in the Season 5 trailer, with Kate saying at one point: “I will sleep with Jesus on a sail boat…what would Jesus do? Me.”

The new potential romance comes after Kate’s relationship with ex Rocio ‘Ro’ Hernandez featured on the Bravo series last season. That didn’t end well with Kate being charged with domestic battery.

However she recently revealed all the charges had been dropped and that the legal process would come to an end in March next year.

We told earlier today how Kate is about to release her autobiography as an audiobook, and is also set to release a new episode of her #TheAfterShow podcast with Hannah Ferrier tomorrow.

She has also been volunteering with an organization that helps homeless women and their children.

This week’s episode of Below Deck also sees deckhand Chris Brown come under fire from Captain Lee Rosbach after taking a nap while he was supposed to be working.

Kate also has to try desperately to get her stews up to speed for the next charter — who are difficult to handle and like to drink a lot.

Meanwhile, chef Matt is put to the test when he has to come up with a sushi dinner paired with tequila, and Bruno — who last week hit out at Kate for blocking him on Twitter — strips down to his underwear to impress the guests.

Below Deck airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.