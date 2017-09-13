Below Deck’s Bruno Duarte slams Kate Chastain for blocking him on Twitter

Below Deck deckhand Bruno Duarte has hit out at Kate Chastain after she blocked him on Twitter.

The Portuguese fitness fanatic revealed the snub in a post on the social networking site after last night’s episode.

The episode saw Bruno getting it in the neck when it became evident how green he was as a crew member.

It prompted Chief Stew Kate Chastain to take to Twitter with a post saying: “I love how Bruno says his lack of yachting experience on charter makes him uncomfortable. That makes two of us #BelowDeck.”

Some fans took her side while others were more sympathetic to Bruno.

Waiting for Bruno to set the ship on fire. — jim cole (@sacadverts) September 13, 2017

Ahh, but his heart is in the right place. — Nik (@TV_Lady1) September 13, 2017

But after seeing Kate’s post on a friend’s account, Bruno took to his own page to hit back while revealing Kate had blocked him on Twitter.

He said alongside a screengrab of Kate’s Tweet: “First You block me and then write about me, kate….If you feel uncomfortable then why you Chief Stew then? #belowdeck #BravoTV #TrueColors.”

First You block me and then write about me, kate….If you feel uncomfortable then why you Chief Stew then? #belowdeck #BravoTV #TrueColors pic.twitter.com/RKclEbYpMA — Bruno Duarte (@brunobelowdeck) September 13, 2017

When asked when she blocked him, he said he thought it happened around the time the first episode of the season aired.

She apparently did it the 1st episode I guess. But writing about someone hidden hummm not a good move. — Bruno Duarte (@brunobelowdeck) September 13, 2017

I do have friends though🤣 — Bruno Duarte (@brunobelowdeck) September 13, 2017

Bruno has left some fans weak at the knees this season with topless displays of his toned torso.

And he and Kate seemed to be on friendlier terms during the shooting of one promotional video which showed her eating fruit off him as he lay on a table without his shirt off.

This season of Below Deck was filmed in St. Martin in the Caribbean, one of the island nations recently hit badly by Hurricane Irma.

Bruno today also took to Twitter to issue a plea to fans to donate to the Red Cross to help those affected by the hurricane.

Below Deck airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.