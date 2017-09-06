Below Deck’s Kate Chastain: I don’t speak to ex-girlfriend after legal drama

Below Deck’s Kate Chastain has revealed she doesn’t speak to her ex-girlfriend Rocio “Ro” Hernandez any more after their relationship made headlines last year when Kate was arrested for allegedly assaulting her.

Kate also said that all charges against her had been dropped and that the legal process would come to an end in March next year.

She had originally been charged with Domestic Battery By Strangulation, a felony which was later reduced to a misdemeanor charge of Battery.

Another charge of Battery Domestic Violence was reportedly dropped in March this year.

Kate told Bravo’s The Daily Dish: “Everything has been dropped, and will all be clear in March.”

Asked if she had spoken to Ro, she said simply: “No.”

She also said the experience hadn’t changed her “approach” to dating, but revealed that she hasn’t yet found someone new.

She admitted: “After that bad relationship, I am a little bit more careful about who I allow into my life. But, I still haven’t met anybody I’m into yet, so I’m not sure.”

Ro appeared with Kate on Below Deck last season, before their relationship ended. The new season of the Bravo show started last night — with Kate returning to the cast along with Captain Lee Rosbach and Nico Scholly.

Below Deck airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.