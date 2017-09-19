Below Deck star Kate Chastain volunteers with group helping homeless women and kids

Below Deck star Kate Chastain has been a very busy woman since this season of Below Deck started.

Not only has she been making regular TV appearances, preparing new episodes of her #TheAfterDeck podcast, and turning her autobiography into an audiobook, she has also just helped launch a boutique to raise money for homeless women and their kids.

The big-hearted reality star has been volunteering with Genesis House — which operates three shelter houses for moms and children in need of places to live — for several months.

And this week she helped launch the Genesis Boutique, a resale shop which takes in donations of upscale women’s clothing, accessories and home decor then sells them on to raise money for the organization in Melbourne, Florida.

Kate posted an excited message on Instagram the night before the boutique’s opening on Saturday, comparing the preparations to the night before new charter guests arrive on Below Deck.

Genesis House have a website where you can find out more about what they do and how to volunteer or donate.

Kate also revealed this week how she will be releasing a new episode of her Below Deck After Deck podcast — which she launched with Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck Med earlier this year — on Wednesday, where they will talk about this week’s episode.

And she told how the audiobook version of her autobiography Lucky Charming — which is already available on Kindle and as a paperback — will be released this month. She joked in reference to trying to juggle all three things at once: “I need a P.A.”

This week’s episode of Below Deck sees Kate meet a hunky sailor who she dubs ‘Jesus’ due to his long hair and beard, and who she ends up having a midnight rendezvous with on his boat during the charter.

Meanwhile, deckhand Chris Brown ends up in the line of fire with Captain Lee Rosbach after falling asleep when he’s supposed to be working.

Below Deck airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.