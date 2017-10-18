Alaskan Bush People’s Rain Brown thanks mom Ami for looking after her while she ‘struggles with life’

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown has thanked her mom Ami for looking after her while she “struggles with life”.
Rain, the youngest member of the Brown clan, said she had been dealing with depression as well as minor aches and pains which left her bed-ridden for four days.
But she told how mom Ami, who is currently battling cancer, came to her rescue and gave her some panaway essential oil — a herbal remedy – which had helped her on the path to feeling better.
Rain posted about her ordeal in a message on Instagram which she ended with a string of hashtags including “#momsrock”.
For the past few days I’ve been struggling with some things, such as my depression, life, and some teen girl probs too (ya know a broken nail😏💅🏻) and I couldn’t figure out why I was in such bad shape I stayed in bed for about four days with minor aches and pains and I couldn’t find out a reason, it bothered me so much, I lost any want to be healthy or motivational, I was just a husk, but just now in the middle of the night it occurred to me, sometimes you don’t have to have a reason sometimes you don’t have to be perfect and somedays you just feel like staying in bed and watching old @simplynailogical videos and that’s OKAY! In the time of all this happening I told myself that over and over but it also hit me I had to actually believe it and just let it go and stop being bothered by it, I still feel kinda down and Like being lazy, but that’s alright because my body knows what it needs and if that’s rest I won’t be one to refuse. Stay strong my rainbows and listen to your body and soul they know what you need, don’t let your depression or dark feelings try to make you feel bad or people make you feel bad for doing what you know is right for you❤️🌈 Ps my mom gave me some panaway oil and now my aches feel so much better thanks mommy!!! #staystrong #stayhappy #momsrock #dailyquotes #rainspiration
Rain is currently living with Ami and several other members of the Brown family in Beverly Hills not far from UCLA Medical Center where she has been receiving treatment after being diagnosed earlier this year with stage 3b, possibly stage 4, lung cancer.
It was reported this week that Ami is getting ready to undergo a second bout of chemotherapy as she continues to fight the disease.
Rain revealed last month that she had been suffering from depression for the past few years, and also told how she had been finding it hard to deal with her mother’s illness.
It has not yet been confirmed whether there will be an Alaskan Bush People Season 8.