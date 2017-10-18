Alaskan Bush People’s Rain Brown thanks mom Ami for looking after her while she ‘struggles with life’

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown has thanked her mom Ami for looking after her while she “struggles with life”.

Rain, the youngest member of the Brown clan, said she had been dealing with depression as well as minor aches and pains which left her bed-ridden for four days.

But she told how mom Ami, who is currently battling cancer, came to her rescue and gave her some panaway essential oil — a herbal remedy – which had helped her on the path to feeling better.

Rain posted about her ordeal in a message on Instagram which she ended with a string of hashtags including “#momsrock”.

Rain is currently living with Ami and several other members of the Brown family in Beverly Hills not far from UCLA Medical Center where she has been receiving treatment after being diagnosed earlier this year with stage 3b, possibly stage 4, lung cancer.

It was reported this week that Ami is getting ready to undergo a second bout of chemotherapy as she continues to fight the disease.

Rain revealed last month that she had been suffering from depression for the past few years, and also told how she had been finding it hard to deal with her mother’s illness.

It has not yet been confirmed whether there will be an Alaskan Bush People Season 8.