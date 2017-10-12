Monsters and Critics
TV news - TV series - Movies - Top 10s

Alaskan Bush People’s Brown family are living in a luxury $2.7million Beverly Hills mansion

12th October 2017 by
The Browns from Alaskan Bush People and the mansion they are living in

The $2.7million Beverly Hills mansion the Brown family from Alaskan Bush People are living in

The Alaskan Bush People family are living in a $2.7million mansion in Beverly Hills — and here are the pictures.

The Brown family are staying in the property while matriarch Ami Brown receives treatment for cancer which she was diagnosed with earlier this year.

They moved their after upping sticks from their Alaskan homestead ‘Browntown’, and later plan to move to a new permanent home in Colorado.

The 3,382 square-foot mansion they are staying in, first revealed by Radar Online, boasts five bedrooms and four bathrooms, a stark contrast from the one-bedroom cabin they all slept together in in Alaska.

It lies not far from the UCLA Medical Center where Ami has been receiving treatment for her cancer. They previously stayed in another property after moving to Los Angeles from Alaska, and some of the family also spent some time in a $4,500-a-night hotel suite.

A raised area at the rear of the property, which catches the sun, boasts a pool and spa, both of which are heated for when the weather turns cooler.

Pool area

The pool and spa, both of which are heated

The garden

The garden, which includes a patio area, as seen from the raise pool deck

Youngest daughter Rain Brown regularly posts pictures of her by the pool on her Instagram.

House and pool area

The rear of the property as viewed from the raised pool area

Out the front there is a garage with enough room for three cars, as well as an off-road parking area with room for another two vehicles.

Exterior of the property

The exterior of the property, which includes a three-car garage

Moving inside, the property features a central are with high ceilings and an alcove featuring a large dining table.

Living area and dining room

The high ceilings in one of the living areas and, left, the dining room

A family room with hardwood floors sits adjacent to the kitchen, which is fitted with all top-of-the-line appliances.

Family room

The family room, which has hardwood floors like the kitchen behind it

The kitchen

The large kitchen including an island in the center and a range of appliances

The master suite has its own sitting room with a fireplace. The marble master bathroom includes both a stand-up shower and Jacuzzi bathtub.

The master bedroom

The bright and airy master suite which includes a raised seating area

There are a total of 14 rooms inside the home. Ami and Billy are currently believed staying there along with all their kids apart from son Noah and his fiance Rhain, who were recently seen in Idaho.

Filming for Alaskan Bush People is currently on hold as Ami continues to undergo treatment.

Read more about Alaskan Bush People.

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages