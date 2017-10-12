Alaskan Bush People’s Brown family are living in a luxury $2.7million Beverly Hills mansion

The Alaskan Bush People family are living in a $2.7million mansion in Beverly Hills — and here are the pictures.

The Brown family are staying in the property while matriarch Ami Brown receives treatment for cancer which she was diagnosed with earlier this year.

They moved their after upping sticks from their Alaskan homestead ‘Browntown’, and later plan to move to a new permanent home in Colorado.

The 3,382 square-foot mansion they are staying in, first revealed by Radar Online, boasts five bedrooms and four bathrooms, a stark contrast from the one-bedroom cabin they all slept together in in Alaska.

It lies not far from the UCLA Medical Center where Ami has been receiving treatment for her cancer. They previously stayed in another property after moving to Los Angeles from Alaska, and some of the family also spent some time in a $4,500-a-night hotel suite.

A raised area at the rear of the property, which catches the sun, boasts a pool and spa, both of which are heated for when the weather turns cooler.

Youngest daughter Rain Brown regularly posts pictures of her by the pool on her Instagram.

Nothin like a little swim in a cold pool and 30 in and outs to wake ya up 😋 #stayhappy #staystrong #coldpool #stillaalalaskangirl A post shared by Rainy Brown (@heroofkirrkwell) on Sep 27, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

Nature is one of life's finest gifts what better time to capture its beauty then right now #stayhappy #staystrong #cannonT6 #poolsideview A post shared by Rainy Brown (@heroofkirrkwell) on Sep 23, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

Out the front there is a garage with enough room for three cars, as well as an off-road parking area with room for another two vehicles.

Moving inside, the property features a central are with high ceilings and an alcove featuring a large dining table.

A family room with hardwood floors sits adjacent to the kitchen, which is fitted with all top-of-the-line appliances.

The master suite has its own sitting room with a fireplace. The marble master bathroom includes both a stand-up shower and Jacuzzi bathtub.

There are a total of 14 rooms inside the home. Ami and Billy are currently believed staying there along with all their kids apart from son Noah and his fiance Rhain, who were recently seen in Idaho.

Filming for Alaskan Bush People is currently on hold as Ami continues to undergo treatment.