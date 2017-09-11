Alaskan Bush People’s Rain Brown slams trolls as she struggles with mom Ami’s cancer fight

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown has slammed online trolls in a string of heartfelt messages, as she continues to struggle with her mom Ami’s cancer battle.

We told last week how Rain revealed she had shed tears while reading a story about Ami’s fight against the disease, but was trying to remain positive despite her family’s ordeal.

Now she has blasted haters who have been trolling her and some of her fans online, saying the best response is just to “throw love their way”.

Rain also said that although she often posts selfies on her social media of herself smiling, inside she is finding it difficult to come to terms with her mom’s illness.

She said: “Ever hear the quote the hearts that are broken the most are hid by the biggest smiles? Yep! It’s true!”

Rain’s comments came in a string of posts on her Instagram profile. In one emotional message, she said she puts up updates on her social media for her fans not for haters.

And she told trolls: “Trying to hurt people that are going through so much pain doesn’t make you any smarter, prettier or better.”

In a second message, alongside a picture of a giant rainbow heart, she told how bullying makes her “so sad” and thanked fans for defending her against the trolls.

For all the fans out there, I love you so much I can't express enough how much y'all all mean to me, to see people bulling makes me so sad and I just want to teach other people to stand up for themselves like I've been taught to, thank you all so much for your prayers and your support, and defending me 🤗 you are all my beautiful little rainbows and I love you so much❤️💛💚💙💜 A post shared by Rainy B (@heroofkirrkwell) on Sep 8, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

Another post showed her smiling while dressed in a unicorn onesie, with the hashtags #stayhappy and #staystrong.

🦄Blurry happy unicorn me💝 #stayhappy #staystrong #unicorn #unicornsofinstagram #cake A post shared by Rainy B (@heroofkirrkwell) on Sep 9, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

The posts came after another earlier this month in which she told how love was the best antidote to hate.

She said: “Always remember love is never wrong❤️🌈🦄👻 just be and love yourself, the rest will fall into place.”

Yep another selfie❤️ you gotta love yourself kids no matter who try's to push you down, you wouldn't believe the people I have had trying to make me mad and a bad person but I just throw love they're way along with a witty remark 😉 anyway my point is always remember love is never wrong❤️🌈🦄👻 just be and love yourself the rest will fall into place A post shared by Rainy B (@heroofkirrkwell) on Sep 1, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

Rain and the rest of the Brown family are currently in Los Angeles after moving there from Alaska while Ami undergoes treatment for her cancer.

The family later hope to move to Colorado to set up a new permanent home. Alaskan Bush People Season 7 ended last month. There has not yet been a decision on whether there will be an Alaskan Bush People Season 8.