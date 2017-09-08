Ami Brown update: Alaskan Bush People star’s daughter tells of tears, thanks fans for support

Ami Brown’s daughter Rain has thanked fans for their support over the Alaskan Bush People star’s cancer battle, and told how she was brought to tears by a recent article about her family’s ordeal.

Viewers flooded the family with messages of support after Ami’s diagnosis at the start of last season, and the well-wishes have continued to pour in.

Rain took to Instagram to thank fans for their support in a post where she also confirmed that her brother Gabe was alive and well despite rumors something had happened to him.

After confirming that he was ok, she added: “He’s hanging in there as we all are, love you guys💝🌈 thank you all for the support prayers and love it truly does help❤️ God bless all of you.”

Despite popular belief Gabe isn't dead he just dim wittily swam with his phone and then lost it lol he's hanging in there as we all are, love you guys💝🌈 thank you all for the support prayers and love it truly does help❤️ God bless all of you A post shared by Rainy B (@heroofkirrkwell) on Sep 7, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

In a separate post she also told how she had been brought to tears after reading an article in People magazine about her mom’s cancer battle.

But she added that she still found some happiness in seeing her face in the magazine.

In people once again… sad article actually got some tears in my eyes but still can't help but to get excited to see my face on the pages of my favorite magazine A post shared by Rainy B (@heroofkirrkwell) on Sep 7, 2017 at 11:26pm PDT

Fans continued to offer their support after she posted the message. One said: “You and your family is going through a difficult time right now…it’s nice to find something to smile about!”

Another added: “You all are always in my thoughts…praying for only the best outcome.”

The family are currently in California as Ami receives her treatment, but they plan to later move to Colorado to set up a new permanent home.

Ami and husband Billy told in interviews with People magazine last month how faith was helping them deal with their ordeal.

Billy also revealed that Ami’s weight had dropped from 128lbs to 89.4lbs and that the survivial statistics they had been given were as low as 3 per cent.

That was the latest official update about her current condition.

We told yesterday how one of Billy Brown’s two daughters from a previous marriage recently posted an emotional pic of her and her dad, saying that it was taken at a “better time”.