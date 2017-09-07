Alaskan Bush People: Billy Brown’s daughter from first marriage posts pic from ‘better time’

One of Alaskan Bush People star Billy Brown’s two daughters from a previous marriage has posted an emotional pic of her and her dad, saying that it was taken at a “better time”.

Twila Byars, who lives in Texas, is the daughter of Billy and his first wife, whom he wed when he was just 16.

Twila and Billy were said to have be estranged for many years before she featured on the show in 2016 when she flew to Alaska to meet the rest of the family and the Brown’s dog Cupcake.

Several months later she put up a post saying: “Its funny when your rank in the family is after the dog. #AlaskanBushPeople #AlaskanBushPPl.”

Its funny when your rank in the family is after the dog.#AlaskanBushPeople #AlaskanBushPPL Posted by Twila Byars on Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Twila lost her daughter Celie several years ago in a car crash.

The Brown family are currently in California as matriarch Ami Brown undergoes treatment for cancer.

They later plan to move to Colorado to set up a new permanent home.

Twila took to Instagram earlier this week to post an old picture of her and dad Billy, writing: “Me and my dad at a better time. #billybrown #AlaskanBushPeople #ABP”

Me and my dad at a better time. #billybrown #AlaskanBushPeople #ABP A post shared by Twila Byars (TK) (@twilabyars) on Sep 3, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

The day before she also posted a picture of herself with step-brother Matt, Billy’s oldest son from his marriage to Ami.

She wrote: “Me and my little brother Matt. #mattbrown #ABP #AlaskanBushPeople.”

Me and my little brother Matt. #mattbrown #ABP #AlaskanBushPeople A post shared by Twila Byars (TK) (@twilabyars) on Sep 2, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

The latest official update on Ami Brown was in interviews last month where it was revealed that her weight had dropped from 128lb to 89.4lb and she had been given survival statistics as low as 3 per cent.

The pair told last month how their faith was helping them deal with their ordeal.